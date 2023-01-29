Pakistan increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs35 per litre after rupee devaluation

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has jacked up the prices of petrol by Rs35 per litre in wake of the devaluation of the rupee against the dollar.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced the increase in a televised address, announcing that the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil have been increased by Rs18.
After the recent surge, the new petrol price has been fixed at Rs249.80 per litre. The price of the diesel has been jacked up to Rs262.80, Dar announced.
Meanwhile, the price of kerosene oil has been increased to Rs189.93 per litre after the surge of Rs18 while the light-speed diesel saw as much increase with the new price soaring to Rs187 per litre.
Latest prices
|POL products
|Old prices
|New prices
|Price difference
|Petrol
|Rs214.80
|Rs249.80
|Increased by Rs35
|Diesel
|Rs227.80
|Rs262.80
|Increased by Rs35
|Kerosene oil
|Rs171.83
|Rs189.83
|Increased by Rs18
|Light diesel oil
|Rs169
|Rs187
|Increased by Rs18
In his address, Dar justified the move, saying the government has not increased the petroleum prices in the last couple of months, linking the recent surge with an increase of petroleum products in the international market.
The new petroleum prices will come into effect immediately on Sunday, Dar said.
Long queues at petrol stations in several cities
Extended queues of two-wheelers and cars were spotted at petrol pumps in several Pakistani cities in the wake of 'limited supplies by oil marketing companies'.
Distressed people from cities including Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Multan and Muzafargarh complained of fuel shortage while others shared the ordeal to wait for an hour to get fuel petrol.
As the media catches the air of petrol shortage, panicked citizens rushed to petrol pumps on Saturday. Several reports hint at panic buying at petrol stations as several pumps had already stopped sales owing to the limited availability of stocks.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 29, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Karachi
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Quetta
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Attock
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Multan
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
