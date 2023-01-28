Long queues at filling stations as pumps run dry amid 'petrol shortage' in Pakistan

LAHORE – Extended queues of two-wheelers and cars were spotted at petrol pumps in several Pakistani cities in the wake of 'limited supplies by oil marketing companies'.
Distressed people from cities including Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Multan and Muzafargarh complained of fuel shortage while others shared the ordeal to wait for an hour to get fuel petrol.
As the media catches the air of petrol shortage, panicked citizens rushed to petrol pumps on Saturday.
Several reports hint at panic buying at petrol stations as several pumps had already stopped sales owing to the limited availability of stocks.
#Sialkot #Petrol #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/t2EjOKTX97— Umer Farooq (@UFKonline) January 28, 2023
Gujranwala 30 minutes before.— Ambdabota (@ambdabota) January 28, 2023
Lines on every petrol pump. Few r closed. pic.twitter.com/PxMpY8eFvE
Petrol price expected to rise Rs83/liter and people are in line to get petrol, Imran Khan is fighting for this shameless dead zameer nation and putting his life in danger. They deserve this IK should spend his life with his children happily...#خوف_کے_آگے_جیت_ہے#آستین_میں_سانپ pic.twitter.com/cidUWPZkGH— Maham (@Mahi_136) January 28, 2023
Masses seem worried about the development as the cash-strapped country is already facing a severe economic crisis amid the historic devaluation of the rupee against the greenback.
On the other hand, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority OGRA trashed speculations about the shortage of fuel in the country. In a statement, the OGRA spokesperson claimed to have sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel across Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 28, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.70
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.50
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.10
|802.15
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs209,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,500.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Karachi
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Quetta
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Attock
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Multan
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.