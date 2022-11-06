Faisal Shahkar steps down as Punjab IGP
LAHORE – Punjab Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar excused himself from serving as the provincial police chief.
The decorated officer resigned from his post on Sunday citing personal reasons.
In his resignation to the Punjab Secretary of the Establishment Division and the provincial government, Shahkar said “It is not possible for me to continue on my current assignments, due to personal reasons, therefore, requested that my services may kindly be withdrawn with immediate effect from Punjab government and placed at the disposal of the federal government.
Shahkar, who recently bagged a prestigious post in UN police, quits hours after the Lahore capital city police officer was removed from his post.
More to follow...
