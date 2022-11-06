Faisal Shahkar steps down as Punjab IGP
Web Desk
01:53 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Faisal Shahkar steps down as Punjab IGP
Source: File Photo
Share

LAHORE – Punjab Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar excused himself from serving as the provincial police chief.

The decorated officer resigned from his post on Sunday citing personal reasons.

In his resignation to the Punjab Secretary of the Establishment Division and the provincial government, Shahkar said “It is not possible for me to continue on my current assignments, due to personal reasons, therefore, requested that my services may kindly be withdrawn with immediate effect from Punjab government and placed at the disposal of the federal government.

Shahkar, who recently bagged a prestigious post in UN police, quits hours after the Lahore capital city police officer was removed from his post.

More to follow...

More From This Category
Twitter comes up with hilarious jokes as Pakistan ...
01:06 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Imran Khan discharged from hospital amid recovery ...
12:17 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Lahore CCPO bears brunt for failing to protect ...
11:44 AM | 6 Nov, 2022
Indian hackers target Pakistani politicians, army ...
11:24 AM | 6 Nov, 2022
PML-N, PPP leaders extend support to PTI senator ...
10:44 AM | 6 Nov, 2022
DSP among 7 policemen martyred in Ghotki gun ...
09:17 AM | 6 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome baby girl
01:40 PM | 6 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr