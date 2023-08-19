Memes on Punjab Police IG flood social media after constable's viral video

LAHORE – The video of a police constable went viral on social media in which he was seen abusing the reporter who stopped his motorcycle and Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Usman Anwar.

The video shows a police constable, who was allegedly drunk, abusing a journalist. When the journalist asked the Punjab Police IG to take notice of his foul language, the policeman started abusing the Punjab Police chief.

The memers of Pakistan took advantage of the video and started spreading humour on social media. Here are some of the viral memes we collected for you:

However, the Punjab Police IG clarified later that the constable was suffering from a mental illness and that he was receiving treatment for that.