Meet Jay Shah — “ The sole reason” behind delayed Asia Cup match between Pakistan, India

For Pakistan and India, cricket isn't just a game, and the recent on-again off-again Asia Cup 2023 match is the epitome!
In the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan and India were supposed to square off in the highly anticipated Super Four match at R. Premadasal Stadium, Colombo, on Sunday, however, continuous rain spells forced the match to be called off for the day.
Despite having a reserve day allocated for this significant match, rain interrupted the play again after India scored 147/2 in 24.1 overs.
While everyone is wondering why won't the venue be changed, here's the answer! The decision to host these important matches in Colombo is made by Jay Shah, the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), who, despite knowing that prolonged rain was predicted for the next ten days, stayed adamant to conduct the match in Colombo, citing that Pakistan's economical and security reasons drove him to take this decision.
From humorous to angry reactions, frustrated cricket fanatics took to platfrom X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their disappointment after the match was called off for the day, and also to highlight Shah's adamancy to not choose another venue.
One X user wrote, “never seen any tournament this much mismanaged, first they refused to play in Pakistan, forcing players to travel on daily basis then refused to shift matches from Colombo despite heavy rains, Jay Shah i hope you dont find a place to hide your face in world.”
I've never seen any tournament this much mismanaged, first they refused to play in Pakistan, forcing players to travel on daily basis then refused to shift matches from Colombo despite heavy rains, Jay Shah i hope you don't find a place to hide your face in world.— Haroon (@ThisHaroon) September 10, 2023
“Jay Shah willl be remembered in the bad pages of cricket history,” another user commented.
When political egos are there to destroy the game of cricket ,@JayShah willl be remembered in the bad pages of cricket history @ICC @ACC.— Tabish Kahoot (@TabishAli522) September 10, 2023
I will stop watching cricket form today .Good luck to your political egos .
Jay Shah literally deserve this treatment.— Ashish (@error040290) September 11, 2023
????????????#JayShah #BHAvsPAK #INDvPAK #colomboweather #AsiaCup #AsiaCup2023 #BCCI #PCB #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/pWU8hJxKF1
IND vs PAK Match Highlights is Here— Prabhas shiva (@SureshSunnapu) September 11, 2023
Directed by Jay Shah#INDvsPAK #BHAvsPAK #PAKvIND #PeshawarBlast #Peshawar #JayShah pic.twitter.com/wVfqTeqrCr
Pakistani actor and social media personality, Arslan Naseer, also took a dig at Shah.
Virat Kohli and Shadab Khan, Meanwhile Fans and Jay Shah at the same time :#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #AsiaCup #AsiaCup2023 #ShadabKhan #ViratKohli #JayShah pic.twitter.com/h7CdOigoSB— Dr.Biolistic (@Dr_Biolistic) September 10, 2023
Jay Shah's Asia Cup Plan. pic.twitter.com/uQuFhYyCDj— Narundar (@NarundarM) September 11, 2023
“This incompetent product of nepotism has ruined BCCI and Indian Cricket,” another user wrote angrily.
This is Jay Shah.— Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) September 10, 2023
He is the sole reason why every match of the Asia Cup is getting washed away.
Multiple reports have claimed that he insisted on choosing SriLanka as a neutral venue despite rain warnings
This incompetent product of nepotism has ruined BCCI and Indian Cricket. pic.twitter.com/cjQSPWJuIm
#colomboweather #IndiavsPak #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK— ????????⭐ (@superking1816) September 11, 2023
Jay Shah find a new way to conduct a match the way :- pic.twitter.com/bFctFt2VvV
“Babar Azam is in Depression as Jay Shah sir shifted venue from Pakistan to other place especially Ind vs Pak match,” a user joked.
Babar Azam is in Depression as Jay Shah sir shifted venue from Pakistan to other place especially Ind vs Pak match????..#BHAvsPAK #IndiavsPak #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2023 #colomboweather #ShaheenAfridi #Burnol #JayShah#IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/jasOBM6DKE— Ts_Tohied (@SayyedTohied) September 11, 2023
Amidst all the criticism, Shah addressed the ongoing situation, and provided insight into the decision taken to move Asia Cup 2023 out of Pakistan.
“All the full members, media rights holders, and in-stadia rights holders were initially hesitant to commit to hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan. This reluctance stemmed from concerns related to the security and economic situation prevailing in the country," Shah said in the press release.
"The decision-making process regarding the Asia Cup 2023 format and venue was guided by a sincere desire to prioritize the well-being of the players, as well as the overarching interests of the sport. Ultimately, the goal was to strike a balance that would allow for a competitive and successful tournament while ensuring the health and readiness of the participating teams for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," he further added.
