Meet Jay Shah — “ The sole reason” behind delayed Asia Cup match between Pakistan, India

For Pakistan and India, cricket isn't just a game, and the recent on-again off-again Asia Cup 2023 match is the epitome!

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan and India were supposed to square off in the highly anticipated Super Four match at R. Premadasal Stadium, Colombo, on Sunday, however, continuous rain spells forced the match to be called off for the day.

Despite having a reserve day allocated for this significant match, rain interrupted the play again after India scored 147/2 in 24.1 overs.

While everyone is wondering why won't the venue be changed, here's the answer! The decision to host these important matches in Colombo is made by Jay Shah, the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), who, despite knowing that prolonged rain was predicted for the next ten days, stayed adamant to conduct the match in Colombo, citing that Pakistan's economical and security reasons drove him to take this decision.

From humorous to angry reactions, frustrated cricket fanatics took to platfrom X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their disappointment after the match was called off for the day, and also to highlight Shah's adamancy to not choose another venue.

One X user wrote, “never seen any tournament this much mismanaged, first they refused to play in Pakistan, forcing players to travel on daily basis then refused to shift matches from Colombo despite heavy rains, Jay Shah i hope you dont find a place to hide your face in world.”

“Jay Shah willl be remembered in the bad pages of cricket history,” another user commented.

Pakistani actor and social media personality, Arslan Naseer, also took a dig at Shah.

“This incompetent product of nepotism has ruined BCCI and Indian Cricket,” another user wrote angrily.

“Babar Azam is in Depression as Jay Shah sir shifted venue from Pakistan to other place especially Ind vs Pak match,” a user joked.

Amidst all the criticism, Shah addressed the ongoing situation, and provided insight into the decision taken to move Asia Cup 2023 out of Pakistan.

“All the full members, media rights holders, and in-stadia rights holders were initially hesitant to commit to hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan. This reluctance stemmed from concerns related to the security and economic situation prevailing in the country," Shah said in the press release.

"The decision-making process regarding the Asia Cup 2023 format and venue was guided by a sincere desire to prioritize the well-being of the players, as well as the overarching interests of the sport. Ultimately, the goal was to strike a balance that would allow for a competitive and successful tournament while ensuring the health and readiness of the participating teams for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," he further added.