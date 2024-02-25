PSL 9, Match 12: Lahore Qalandars take on Peshawar Zalmi

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars will try to break their jinx as they set to take on Peshawar Zalmi in match 12 of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) at Gaddafi Stadium tonight (Sunday).
Shahen Shah Afridi’s Qalandars could not bag a single victory in the matches they have played so far while Zalmi have won one of three games.
The Lahore Qalandars have suffered a setback ahead of the match, which will start at 7pm, as pacer Haris Rauf has been ruled of the PSL due to shoulder injury.
A day earlier, Karachi Kings got their second win of PSL 9 after they inflicted a two-wicket defeat over the home-side, Lahore Qalandars, at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday night. Chasing 176 against Lahore, Karachi managed to complete the target on the final ball of the game.
PSL 2024 Squads
Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Sikandar Raza, Jahandad Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Carlos Brathwaite, George Linde, Shaheen Afridi (C), Zaman Khan
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Dan Mousley, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Salman Irshad
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.