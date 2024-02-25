PSL 9, Match 12: Lahore Qalandars take on Peshawar Zalmi

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars will try to break their jinx as they set to take on Peshawar Zalmi in match 12 of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) at Gaddafi Stadium tonight (Sunday).

Shahen Shah Afridi’s Qalandars could not bag a single victory in the matches they have played so far while Zalmi have won one of three games.

The Lahore Qalandars have suffered a setback ahead of the match, which will start at 7pm, as pacer Haris Rauf has been ruled of the PSL due to shoulder injury.

A day earlier, Karachi Kings got their second win of PSL 9 after they inflicted a two-wicket defeat over the home-side, Lahore Qalandars, at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday night. Chasing 176 against Lahore, Karachi managed to complete the target on the final ball of the game.

PSL 2024 Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Sikandar Raza, Jahandad Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Carlos Brathwaite, George Linde, Shaheen Afridi (C), Zaman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Dan Mousley, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Salman Irshad