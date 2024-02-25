Search

ad
Pakistan Super League (PSL)PSL 2024

PSL 9, Match 12: Lahore Qalandars take on Peshawar Zalmi

Web Desk
06:16 PM | 25 Feb, 2024
PSL 9, Match 12: Lahore Qalandars take on Peshawar Zalmi
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars will try to break their jinx as they set to take on Peshawar Zalmi in match 12 of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) at Gaddafi Stadium tonight (Sunday).

Shahen Shah Afridi’s Qalandars could not bag a single victory in the matches they have played so far while Zalmi have won one of three games.

The Lahore Qalandars have suffered a setback ahead of the match, which will start at 7pm, as pacer Haris Rauf has been ruled of the PSL due to shoulder injury.

A day earlier, Karachi Kings got their second win of PSL 9 after they inflicted a two-wicket defeat over the home-side, Lahore Qalandars, at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday night. Chasing 176 against Lahore, Karachi managed to complete the target on the final ball of the game.

PSL 2024 Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Sikandar Raza, Jahandad Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Carlos Brathwaite, George Linde, Shaheen Afridi (C), Zaman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Dan Mousley, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Salman Irshad

PSL 9, Match 11, Table toppers Multan Sultans to face unbeatable Quetta Gladiators today

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

04:33 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Babar Azam gets angry at fan over unwelcoming slogans during PSL 9 ...

03:24 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Live Streaming

06:16 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

PSL 9, Match 12: Lahore Qalandars take on Peshawar Zalmi

12:15 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Live Streaming

11:02 AM | 25 Feb, 2024

PSL 9 latest points table after Karachi Kings clinch victory against ...

10:26 AM | 25 Feb, 2024

PSL 9, Match 11: Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by 13 runs

Most viewed

03:37 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Live Streaming

12:08 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 9 Live Streaming

03:30 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

PSL 2024, Match 9: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 5 runs

10:40 AM | 24 Feb, 2024

PSL 9, Match 10: Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars

09:32 AM | 25 Feb, 2024

Haris Rauf suffers injury scare in PSL 9 ahead of T20 World Cup

Advertisement

Latest

07:19 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Mehwish Hayat welcomes summer with latest Instagram reel

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Gold prices recover in Pakistan in line with global trend

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 282.55
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.37
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 25 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: