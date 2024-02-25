Search

WATCH — Mehwish Hayat welcomes summer with latest Instagram reel

Noor Fatima
07:19 PM | 25 Feb, 2024
Mehwish Hayat
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has once again swept the digital realm off its feet with her latest Instagram reel that set the mood for summer.

The recipient of Tamgha -e-Imtiaz, Hayat, is one of the most versatile and sought-after stars in the constellation of the Pakistani entertainment fraternity with a string of commercially and critically successful projects in the bank. Hayat's versatility and acting prowess have allowed her to segue from fashion to films, as she frequently sets the trend by donning causal wear to couture and making fashion statements.

In the same fashion, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi starlet took to Instagram to share yet another reel where she wore causal yet put together look that showcased her impeccable dress sense, and also gave an insight into her effervescent personality.

Presenting a perfect blend of elegance, style, and undeniable charisma, the Actor In Law star yet again left her loyal fandom — of 5.2 million followers — spellbound as she graced the frames of the reel in a nude colored tee and denim jeans. To complement her clean girl look, a popular trend on Instagram, the star opted for a denim jacket and a brown belt that matched her pair of sunnies. As always, Hayat exuded confidence and grace.

“Sun's out, shades on,” she captioned the post. The reel garnered more than 13K likes and hundreds of comments from social media users who were smitten with the actress's beauty.

On the acting front, Hayat was recently seen in London Nahi Jaungi, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, and Enaaya. Hayat will also be dominating the big screen with her latest film Daghabaaz Dil slated for a release on Eid ul Fitr 2024. She will be starring opposite actors Ali Rehman Khan and Momin Saqib. The film is directed by Wajahat Rauf, produced by Shazia Wajahat, Badar Ikram, and Wajahat Rauf, and written by Mohsin Ali.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

