Search

ad
Lifestyle

IN PICTURES: Celebrities grace the premiere of latest Pakistani movie 'Taxali Gate'

Noor Fatima
07:49 PM | 25 Feb, 2024
IN PICTURES: Celebrities grace the premiere of latest Pakistani movie 'Taxali Gate'

Pakistani filmmaker Abu Aleeha's Taxali Gate is all the rage in the news. The film with its star studded cast and impeccable cinematography is set to take cinema-goers on a ride of their life.

With a stellar cast including, Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain and Mehar Bano, the film delves into the complexities of consent, weaving a narrative that sheds light on societal norms and the intricacies of law enforcement.

At the recent premiere of the film, stars from the constellation of the entertainment industry shined bright, lighting up the red carpet with their presence.

From Yasir Hussain to Meherbano to Umer Aalam and Iffat Omar, many stars were in attendance. Mohib Mirza, Hareem Farooq, Faysal Quraishi, Nayyer Ejaz, Alyy Khan, Muneeb Butt and others also posed for the camera on the red carpet.

The film hit the cinema screens worldwide on February 16, 2024, under the banner of Distribution Club. Taxali Gate shows societal problems against the historical backdrop of the Walled City of Lahore and promises a captivating journey through history and contemporary issues.

WATCH — Official trailer for Abu Aleeha's Taxali Gate released

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:49 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

IN PICTURES: Celebrities grace the premiere of latest Pakistani movie ...

07:19 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Mehwish Hayat welcomes summer with latest Instagram reel

06:49 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

“I was going to give up my life,” Aima Baig on post breakup ...

02:54 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Fiza Ali trolled over latest dance video

11:14 AM | 24 Feb, 2024

Shazia Manzoor loses cool, 'slaps comedian for silly joke' on TV show ...

09:29 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Ali Zaryoun and Mehwish Hayat pay tribute to Jaun Elia

Lifestyle

11:50 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Sana Javed shares first picture with Shoaib Malik after marriage

10:52 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Shaniera Akram raises concerns at viral child marriage story

11:00 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Tabish Hashmi's comment on Mariyam Nafees' husband irks netizens

06:57 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Reham Khan returns to the silver screen with "Cheema, Chatta, and ...

11:24 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Nadia Khan throws birthday party for husband, invites ...

06:45 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Hania Aamir lights up social media with "Palentine's Day"

Advertisement

Latest

08:29 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

President Alvi 'refuses' to convene NA session until ECP allocates reserved seats to all parties

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Gold prices recover in Pakistan in line with global trend

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 282.55
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.37
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 25 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: