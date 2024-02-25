IN PICTURES: Celebrities grace the premiere of latest Pakistani movie 'Taxali Gate'

Pakistani filmmaker Abu Aleeha's Taxali Gate is all the rage in the news. The film with its star studded cast and impeccable cinematography is set to take cinema-goers on a ride of their life.

With a stellar cast including, Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain and Mehar Bano, the film delves into the complexities of consent, weaving a narrative that sheds light on societal norms and the intricacies of law enforcement.

At the recent premiere of the film, stars from the constellation of the entertainment industry shined bright, lighting up the red carpet with their presence.

From Yasir Hussain to Meherbano to Umer Aalam and Iffat Omar, many stars were in attendance. Mohib Mirza, Hareem Farooq, Faysal Quraishi, Nayyer Ejaz, Alyy Khan, Muneeb Butt and others also posed for the camera on the red carpet.

The film hit the cinema screens worldwide on February 16, 2024, under the banner of Distribution Club. Taxali Gate shows societal problems against the historical backdrop of the Walled City of Lahore and promises a captivating journey through history and contemporary issues.