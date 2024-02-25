IN PICTURES: Celebrities grace the premiere of latest Pakistani movie 'Taxali Gate'

Pakistani filmmaker Abu Aleeha's Taxali Gate is all the rage in the news. The film with its star studded cast and impeccable cinematography is set to take cinema-goers on a ride of their life.
With a stellar cast including, Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain and Mehar Bano, the film delves into the complexities of consent, weaving a narrative that sheds light on societal norms and the intricacies of law enforcement.
At the recent premiere of the film, stars from the constellation of the entertainment industry shined bright, lighting up the red carpet with their presence.
From Yasir Hussain to Meherbano to Umer Aalam and Iffat Omar, many stars were in attendance. Mohib Mirza, Hareem Farooq, Faysal Quraishi, Nayyer Ejaz, Alyy Khan, Muneeb Butt and others also posed for the camera on the red carpet.
The film hit the cinema screens worldwide on February 16, 2024, under the banner of Distribution Club. Taxali Gate shows societal problems against the historical backdrop of the Walled City of Lahore and promises a captivating journey through history and contemporary issues.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.