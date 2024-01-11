WATCH — Official trailer for Abu Aleeha's Taxali Gate released

For all the Pakistani cinema-goers, Abu Aleeha's latest crime thriller Taxali Gate's official trailer has been released.

Scheduled to hit the cinema screens worldwide on February 16, 2024, under the banner of Distribution Club, Taxali Gate shows societal problems against the historical backdrop of the Walled City of Lahore.

The teaser features Habs actress Ayesha Omer and Baandi star Yasir Hussain with their impeccable acting prowess, and help the audience allow them to witness the imbalance between men and women power dynamics.

Speaking to a local media portal, Abu Aleeha appreciated the ensemble casts' hard work and talent, adding that, “Everyone gave the best performance of their career and the reason is that their characters were very strong.”

Speaking to another local paper, Iffat Omar said, “I’m excited to be a part of it [Taxali Gate] and to work with Abu Aleeha, who is a talented director. I am excited to take on this challenging role and bring this story to life on the big screen. We wanted to keep it completely under wraps until we shot big chunks of the movie.”

Alongside Omar and Hussain, Meray Paas Tum Ho actress Mehar Bano will also be seen in the film. The star told a local news portal that she will be seen essaying the character of a young girl from Lahore.

"Abu Aleeha approached me for this project. It is an ensemble cast and the working experience was fantastic," the Churails star said.

The star-studded cast also boasts Nayyer Ejaz, Iffat Omar, Iftikhar Thakur, Babar Ali, Umar Aalam, and Sheheryar Cheema.

Watch the trailer