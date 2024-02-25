Search

ad
PakistanTop News

President Alvi 'refuses' to convene NA session until ECP allocates reserved seats to all parties

Web Desk
08:29 PM | 25 Feb, 2024
President Arif Alvi refuses to convene NA session
Source: PID

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi has reportedly said he will not convene the inaugural session of the National Assembly until the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) completes the process of allocation of reserved seats to all political parties having representation in the lower house of the parliament. 

According to Geo News, Alvi has not convened the National Assembly session despite receiving a summary from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in this regard. Alvi has maintained that the lower house of the parliament is incomplete as the ECP has not allocated reserved seats to some political parties.

The ECP has allocated reserved seats to all political parties except the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), which has taken all winning candidates of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) into its fold to make sure they become part of the National Assembly and play their designated role after the February 8 General Elections. 

The ECP has maintained that the matter of SIC reserved seats is “pending before the commission”.

The insiders also said the president had neither rejected nor accepted the summary and only communicated his verbal response on the matter.

The interim government has maintained that the NA session will take place on February 29 even if the president does not sign the summary under Article 91 of the Constitution.

In a statement, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ishaq Dar said the National Assembly speaker could summon the session on February 29 if the president does not do so under the Constitution.

The caretaker federal government has maintained that convening the National Assembly session within 21 days of the general elections is mandatory under Article 91 (2) of the Constitution, as per sources.

If the president does not sign the summary, the lower house session will take place on February 29 in line with the Constitution, the sources quoted caretakers as saying.

Earlier this week, caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi had said that the first session of the new National Assembly might be called on any date between February 22 and February 29.

As per the Constitution, the president could convene the National Assembly’s session within 21 days of the polling date, the minister said while explaining the post-election procedures in a talk show on Pakistan Television.

Responding to a query, he mentioned that a simple majority was required to form a government, and the president did not have the power to invite a person or a party for the formation of a government. After the 18th Constitutional Amendment, he explained, the office of the president represented the Federation.

Under the Constitution, the president is duty-bound to convene the National Assembly session within 21 days of the polling day.

In a maiden session of the NA, the incumbent speaker would administer the oath to newly-elected MNAs followed by the election of speaker, deputy speaker, and prime minister.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:29 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

President Alvi 'refuses' to convene NA session until ECP allocates ...

05:50 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Nine Pakistanis injured in fire at UAE warehouse

02:21 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

New Commissioner Rawalpindi Saif Anwar’s dance video goes viral

01:39 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Ghee, cooking oil prices go down in Pakistan ahead of Ramadan 2024

01:05 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Rain to lash capital as new westerly wave ...

12:36 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Shab-e-Barat being observed tonight in Pakistan with devotion, respect

Most viewed

05:35 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Sindh announces public holiday on Feb 26

02:02 AM | 23 Feb, 2024

Imran Riaz Khan: Dissent Pakistani journalist arrested again

01:42 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm, snowfall to lash parts ...

08:42 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

ASI suspended as another video showing police brutality goes viral in ...

03:23 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Shahid Afridi among 10 booked in construction project fraud case

10:19 AM | 23 Feb, 2024

Punjab Anti-Corruption arrested Imran Riaz Khan, says lawyer Ali ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:59 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Shadab Khan

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Gold prices recover in Pakistan in line with global trend

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 282.55
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.37
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 25 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: