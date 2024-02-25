Search

ad
Lifestyle

“I was going to give up my life,” Aima Baig on post breakup criticism and trolling

Noor Fatima
06:49 PM | 25 Feb, 2024
Aima Baig
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)

Who could forget the whirlwind, messy breakup of Pakistani singer Aima Baig and actor Shehbaz Shigri? While there has been a disproportionate amount of backlash and trolling projected towards Baig making her the bad guy, the Rent Free singer is finally letting her side of the story give the internet a full picture of the fiasco.

For a quick recap, Baig and Shigri were dating since 2019 and announced their engagement in July 2021. In September of 2022, Baig confirmed their separation. Post her announcement, british model Taloulah Mair claimed that Baig cheated on Shigri with Qes Ahmed while she was engaged to him.

While the internet assumed that the cheating allegations were the last straw that broke the relationship, Baig suggested that it was her decision to call off the engagement.

The Kaif O Suroor singer recently made a guest appearance on actor Ahmed Ali Butt's podcast, Excuse me, for an interview where she navigated through the messy episode through her lens. The Kalabaz Dil singer dived into depths of the entire saga and shared how her family was equally affected by the severe backlash.

Despite their own hurting, her family, as Baig suggested, “pampered” her during the period. The Hone Do crooner also made the gut wrenching revelation of her mental health deteriorating to the point where she had suicidal thoughts and almost gave up on her life.

Citing personal issues as the basis of the former couple's separation, Baig revealed that she doesn't want to give out major details because there were some people involved in the matter and that she is on talking terms with them.

The Sadqa singer, on a lighter note, suggested that the former couple is on enjoys a “civil relationship” and “check up on each other regularly”. 

“Our vibe together was too good, even today,” Baig added, hinting at the reason why the former celebrity couple is civil towards each other.

The Pyar Hua Tha singer opined that it was the unprecedented limelight that pushed everything to go south. Baig expressed her regret on “sharing too much” of her private matters that led to tabloids spinning the narratives that gained negative attend.

“Everything got too public. Everybody cared way too much. It wasn’t that important, there were lots of other things happening in the world, but that matter was too important for everyone,” Baig said.

As for the engagement, Baig revealed that it was a mutual decision. “It was both of our decisions but it was mainly my decision to not do it right now, that’s what my decision was but I think that just flipped in the wrong way.” 

Expresing her resentment that she was on the recieving end of criticism post breakup, Baig said, “One thing I haven’t forgotten to this day for which I still carry some resentment is that it was a mutual decision but only one person, one gender was singled out.”

But it wasn't just the Pyar Wyar singer who was affected, her family was also roped in. The singer recalled how her siblings would try to deviate her attention despite their own hurting. “But I grew up with them so I could tell there was definitely something fishy,” Baig added, pointing out how she somehow knew what the tabloids were doing.

“I had my phone and when I would see what was happening, I am not going to lie, I was so adamant that I was going to give up my life, like that’s it. I have lived enough. I felt that that was the end. I didn’t want to live anymore,” she made the heartbreaking revelation.

Highlighting the fact that she was quite distressed by her family's pain in tandem with her own, Baig reflected on having thoughts about going from becoming the villain in her own story. “I only ever wanted to sing. How did I go from being this bubbly girl to a villain? People don’t even know what type of a person I am.”

Actor and host, Anoushey Ashraf commented on the situation and opined that people, regardless of the situation Baig is going through, would find ways to troll her. Ashraf also added that trolls project their own insecurities and frustrations on a public figure and their life choices.

“People will find an explanation and reason to troll her on this even. I can read in the comments section,” Ashraf began.

She then stated that being a public figure doesn't mean that you would “character assassinate” someone for their decisions. 

“I also understand how frustrated and sad trolls live must actually be. To be so highly offended by another’s choices in life. And then say, hey you signed up for this public life, so take public hate. Hey, they signed up to sing for the world and for you to like it or not is your discretion. They didn’t sign up for character assassination.” 

Ashraf called “trolling” a “cheap therapy” and suggested that it helps the troll get “rid” of some of their “own anger, hatred and frustration hidden behind a screen for free.”

“I take providing trolls a space to be mean to me as community service. It’s my way of helping them get their hate out. Feel free to abuse me. You’re welcome,” she concluded the comment.

Marriage, dreams, and future plans: Aima Baig engages in Q&A session to spill beans

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:19 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Mehwish Hayat welcomes summer with latest Instagram reel

06:49 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

“I was going to give up my life,” Aima Baig on post breakup ...

02:54 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Fiza Ali trolled over latest dance video

11:14 AM | 24 Feb, 2024

Shazia Manzoor loses cool, 'slaps comedian for silly joke' on TV show ...

09:29 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Ali Zaryoun and Mehwish Hayat pay tribute to Jaun Elia

08:58 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Saba Qamar shares funny reel with fans

Lifestyle

11:50 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Sana Javed shares first picture with Shoaib Malik after marriage

10:52 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Shaniera Akram raises concerns at viral child marriage story

11:00 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Tabish Hashmi's comment on Mariyam Nafees' husband irks netizens

11:24 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Nadia Khan throws birthday party for husband, invites ...

06:57 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Reham Khan returns to the silver screen with "Cheema, Chatta, and ...

06:45 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Hania Aamir lights up social media with "Palentine's Day"

Advertisement

Latest

07:19 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Mehwish Hayat welcomes summer with latest Instagram reel

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Gold prices recover in Pakistan in line with global trend

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 282.55
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.37
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 25 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: