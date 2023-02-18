PSL8 remainder in Karachi to continue as per schedule despite KPO attack

KARACHI – Sindh provincial administration and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have decided to continue Pakistan Super League 8 remainder in the metropolis as per schedule.

The recent development comes as militants of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan stormed the Karachi Police Office (KPO), raising questions over security measures amid the ongoing cricket league.

As doubts were raised, Pakistan Cricket Board called an emergency meeting which was reportedly attended by all franchise members including security agencies and provincial government officials.

In the crucial huddle, all stakeholders decided to continue with the ongoing edition of the leading Twenty20 league as per schedule in the port city.

Today, the home side Karachi Kings will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators at National Bamk Cricket Arena today, Peshawar Zalmi and other teams will also arrive in the country’s largest city to join for the game.

Reports in local media claimed that Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars were practising at Karachi stadium at the time of the attack. Players reportedly stayed inside the stadium until security clearance.