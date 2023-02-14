PSL8, Match 2: Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings

KARACHI – Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi have registered a victory over Karachi Kings in the second game of the Pakistan Super League season 8 at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Earlier, Kings won the toss and decided to field first against. Zalmi gave a total of 199 runs to Kings, which they couldn't achieve and were 197-5 at the end of the 20 overs while chasing.
Kings made a few changes for this year’s sports gala. Imad Wasim is back as captain after Babar Azam moved to Peshawar Zalmi. Karachi Kings will rely on Matthew Wade and the experience of seasoned player Shoaib Malik to kickstart their PSL campaign.
Left-handed Sharjeel Khan was likely to open alongside Australia’s Matthew Wade.
Captain Babar remained in limelight for being the leading run-scorer in the history of the Pakistan Super League and the only player to have completed the 2000-run mark in the leading cricket league.
Bangladesh all-rounder and experience player Shakib Al Hasan has also joined Zalmi , he will be available for today's encounter against Kings.
Match Details
Squads
Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Matthew Wade, James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (C), Qasim Akram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising by Rs2.59 in the interbank market.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency was quoted at 266.85. The slight gain comes after PKR witnessed a decline against the US dollar on the first day of the week, closing at 269.44 against the greenback.
Experts linked the slight strengthening of the rupee primarily to ongoing talks with International Monetary Fund which resumed virtually as the government took stringent measures to unlock crucial funding.
Islamabad and US-based lender could not reach a deal and the visiting delegation of financial institutions left after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue.
The country of 220 million is almost at the verge of debt default with the foreign exchange reserves held by central bank plunged to less than $ 3 billion while the rupee nosedived to a record low following the removal of an unofficial price cap on the exchange rate.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Feb-2023/today-s-currencyexchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-14-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
