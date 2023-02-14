PSL8, Match 2: Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings

KARACHI – Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi have registered a victory over Karachi Kings in the second game of the Pakistan Super League season 8 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Earlier, Kings won the toss and decided to field first against. Zalmi gave a total of 199 runs to Kings, which they couldn't achieve and were 197-5 at the end of the 20 overs while chasing.

Kings made a few changes for this year’s sports gala. Imad Wasim is back as captain after Babar Azam moved to Peshawar Zalmi. Karachi Kings will rely on Matthew Wade and the experience of seasoned player Shoaib Malik to kickstart their PSL campaign.

Left-handed Sharjeel Khan was likely to open alongside Australia’s Matthew Wade.

Captain Babar remained in limelight for being the leading run-scorer in the history of the Pakistan Super League and the only player to have completed the 2000-run mark in the leading cricket league.

Bangladesh all-rounder and experience player Shakib Al Hasan has also joined Zalmi , he will be available for today's encounter against Kings.

Match Details

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 2, PSL 2023

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: February 14, 07:30 PM IST

Telecast & Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Matthew Wade, James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (C), Qasim Akram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal