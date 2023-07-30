Search

Lifestyle

Huma Qureshi has an advice for body-shaming trolls

Noor Fatima 08:51 PM | 30 Jul, 2023
Huma Qureshi has an advice for body-shaming trolls
Source: Huma Qureshi (Instagram)

While Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has grown a thick skin against body shaming, there is something she has for all the trolls in the store.

The Gangs of Wasseypur famed actress has spoken in favour of plus-size artists and the cons of fat-shaming on multiple occasions. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Qureshi revealed that people make personal attacks on actors if they don’t like a film.

“If you don’t like a film, no problem. It’s your choice. But why do people get into personal attacks?” she asked.

The Jolly LLB 2 star then advised, “There’s no need to slander somebody and there’s no need to personally attack someone.”

“Trolls should never be taken seriously,” she added.

The 37-year-old actress also confessed that despite being immune to criticism, online trolls do get under her skin. “I thought there was something terribly wrong with me," she claimed, adding that “You eventually have to take it with a pinch of salt and move on, because ultimately what matters is your project and audience's response.”

Despite challenges, the Ek Thi Daayan star has come a long way in her career. In a conversation with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, the Monica, O My Darling actress recalled how she was subjected to body shaming during the initial phase of her acting career.

Apart from the subtle bullying, Qureshi was only paid INR 75,000 for Gangs Of Wasseypur which made her "feel lost and insecure" even though the film became a box office hit in 2012.

She revealed to Dutt, “I got my first brush with success pretty early on. Maybe it was just this enthusiasm of getting out of the house and being (an actor) and then Gangs of Wasseypur happened. By 2010, I moved to Mumbai and by 2012 the film was out and it became this big hit in India. My world just exploded. This was a film where they paid me some Rs 75,000, that’s it."

"When it [Gangs of Wasseypur] came out, I was like, ‘Whoa! I am the lead in the film? My face is on the hoarding?! Should I have gotten paid more for it? Is this how movies get made?” she asked.

Qureshi also revealed how she used to pull out old articles about 'What is she wearing', 'Look at her knees and her calves', 'Zooming on certain body parts and circling them' and many more.

"It was difficult to bear all this on a regular basis," the star revealed.

The Badlapur diva also mentioned how people often advised her to undergo liposuction surgery. Not only that, a film reviewer once mentioned, "She's such a lovely fine actress with a beautiful face, but maybe she's 5 kgs too heavy to be a mainstream heroine."

While Qureshi is no longer bothered about her trolls, she is focused on her career. On the work front, Qureshi will next be seen in Pooja Meri Jaan.

Salman Khan upset with Huma Qureshi?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Bilal Saeed and Guru Randhawa together in UK prove ‘art has no boundaries’

07:00 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Meet 'world's richest beggar' who has net worth of over $1 million

11:23 PM | 13 Jul, 2023

Mehwish Hayat has an important message for trolls and critics

10:06 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

Naimal Khawar hits back at trolls acussing her of plastic surgery

11:37 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Why has Saudi Arabia 'banned' new Spider-Man movie?

10:06 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Nazish Jahangir claims Alizeh Shah has lost her "innocence"

07:07 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Metro Bus extension project from Shahdara to ...

10:09 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 30, 2023

09:23 AM | 30 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 30, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.9 292.15
Euro EUR 319.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 375.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.8 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 774.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 30, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (30 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: