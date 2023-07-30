Huma Qureshi has an advice for body-shaming trolls

While Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has grown a thick skin against body shaming, there is something she has for all the trolls in the store.

The Gangs of Wasseypur famed actress has spoken in favour of plus-size artists and the cons of fat-shaming on multiple occasions. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Qureshi revealed that people make personal attacks on actors if they don’t like a film.

“If you don’t like a film, no problem. It’s your choice. But why do people get into personal attacks?” she asked.

The Jolly LLB 2 star then advised, “There’s no need to slander somebody and there’s no need to personally attack someone.”

“Trolls should never be taken seriously,” she added.

The 37-year-old actress also confessed that despite being immune to criticism, online trolls do get under her skin. “I thought there was something terribly wrong with me," she claimed, adding that “You eventually have to take it with a pinch of salt and move on, because ultimately what matters is your project and audience's response.”

Despite challenges, the Ek Thi Daayan star has come a long way in her career. In a conversation with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, the Monica, O My Darling actress recalled how she was subjected to body shaming during the initial phase of her acting career.

Apart from the subtle bullying, Qureshi was only paid INR 75,000 for Gangs Of Wasseypur which made her "feel lost and insecure" even though the film became a box office hit in 2012.

She revealed to Dutt, “I got my first brush with success pretty early on. Maybe it was just this enthusiasm of getting out of the house and being (an actor) and then Gangs of Wasseypur happened. By 2010, I moved to Mumbai and by 2012 the film was out and it became this big hit in India. My world just exploded. This was a film where they paid me some Rs 75,000, that’s it."

"When it [Gangs of Wasseypur] came out, I was like, ‘Whoa! I am the lead in the film? My face is on the hoarding?! Should I have gotten paid more for it? Is this how movies get made?” she asked.

Qureshi also revealed how she used to pull out old articles about 'What is she wearing', 'Look at her knees and her calves', 'Zooming on certain body parts and circling them' and many more.

"It was difficult to bear all this on a regular basis," the star revealed.

The Badlapur diva also mentioned how people often advised her to undergo liposuction surgery. Not only that, a film reviewer once mentioned, "She's such a lovely fine actress with a beautiful face, but maybe she's 5 kgs too heavy to be a mainstream heroine."

While Qureshi is no longer bothered about her trolls, she is focused on her career. On the work front, Qureshi will next be seen in Pooja Meri Jaan.