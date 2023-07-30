Search

Pakistan

BISE Lahore to announce matric results tomorrow

Web Desk 09:36 PM | 30 Jul, 2023
BISE Lahore to announce matric results tomorrow
The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) said on Sunday that the results of the Secondary School Certificate (First Annual) Examination 2023 will be announced on Monday, July 31.

Taking to its official Twitter handled, the BISE Lahore announced, "Result of Secondary School Certificate (First Annual) Examination, 2023 will be declared tomorrow at 10:00 am, Insha'Allah."

Punjab Boards Matric exams 2023 were conducted in April this year. The BISE Lahore board and all other boards of Punjab will announce Matric Result 2023 on the same date. Names of the position holders will be announced a day before the result at a ceremony. 

Results CDs will also be available on payment from all BISEs. Lahore Board Matric Result 2023 will be announced through the board's official website as well as through SMS.

