Netizens wish Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan to get married

There are many reel life and real life couples to grace the Pakistani entertainment industry, but Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan take the prize. Ever since Aly and Khan starred in the smash hit drama serial, O Rangreza, the audience has been obsessed with the co-stars dating in real life.

While the starlets have had an amazing chemistry on the sets of Khel Khel Main and Kuch Ankahi, it is their off screen camaraderie that forced netizens to ship them.

With multiple Instagram fan accounts of Aly and Khan as a pair, fan edits have been making rounds quite a lot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????????????????????????? ???? (@sajalzaraworld)

Social media users left wholemsome comments about the on-screen couple wishing that they get married.

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Jemima Goldsmith's What's Love Got To Do With It? while Khan was seen in Kuch Ankahi and Dobaara.