PM Shehbaz inaugurates Metro Bus extension project from Shahdara to Kala Shah Kaku

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday unveiled the plaque to mark the ground breaking of extension of the Metro Bus Service (Green Line Metro Bus Service) from Shahdara to Kala Shah Kaku.

The government has allocated Rs11.73 billion for a 12.5 killometres long stretch of the Metro Bus route. The extension project is being seen as a major step towards efficient public transport and environmental sustainability.

The new route will have nine new stations, two underpasses and it will facilitate an estimated 25,000 people per day. It will mainly benefit the residents of Barkat Town, Machis Factory, Kala Khatai Road, Imamia Colony, Ferozewala, Rachna Town and Rana Town.