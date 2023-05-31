Ayesha Omar shares details of her 'Ayurvedic' adventure

Nobody preaches prioritizing mental and physical health better than Pakistani actress-singer, Ayesha Omar. The star, who is known for her booming career in television and film, and is recognized as a style icon, recently took a "2 weeks" trip to detoxify herself by "being close to nature and waking up to the roaring ocean, basking in the glorious sun," and "tanning every opportunity" she got.
Omar's much-needed getaway sprouts from her exhaustive schedules with back-to-back projects that demand time and attention, during which the Bulbulay actress cannot seemingly make time to rejuvenate her mind, body, and soul.
However, the Habs diva is a huge fitness freak and is often seen soaking up the sun or enjoying beach walks, if she's not hitting the gym.
Most recently, the Money Back Guarantee star took to Instagram to share a reel with her millions of followers to let them in on her detoxification break dedicated "to life." Posting a carousel of scintillating and candid pictures from her trip to Barberyn Beach Ayurveda Resort in Sri Lanka.
"2 weeks of detoxing from technology, stimulants, phone, television, social media, work environments, people, animal protein, caffeine, refined sugar, gluten, dairy, pollution, cars, fuel smoke, chemicals, makeup and heavy metals," adding that she used "natural products, eating the most delicious and nutritious organic Vegetarian Food prepared with love and care, drinking herbal teas and other Ayurvedic concoctions."
Talking about her experience, Omar detailed "being close to nature and waking up to the roaring ocean, basking in the glorious sun, tanning every opportunity I got, daily yoga and treatments, circulating massages and being around calming energies."
Social media users including many prominent names of the industry and Omar's buddies lauded the star for taking out time for herself.
On the professional front, Omar is currently basking in the success of her latest film Money Back Guarantee alongside a star-studded cast. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal.
