Ayesha Omar to take 10-year break from acting after marriage

Pakistani actor and singer Ayesha Omar recently shared her plans for the future, revealing that she intends to take a break from acting for 10 years to focus on other things. The 41-year-old made this announcement during a TV programme.

Omar clarified that she wouldn't stop acting because of her husband but for her children. She explained that she does not wish to work for the first decade of motherhood and does not want to pursue acting during that time.

Instead, she plans to continue singing and painting. She cited the 14-hour-long acting shift as a challenging factor that she would like to avoid while taking care of her children.

The Bulbulay actor opened up about her personal life and traumatic relationship with an "abusive" ex-fiancé. Omar shared that the man once physically assaulted her, which led her to walk out of the relationship that day. It took her a long time to recover from the trauma, and she felt like she had "wasted precious years" of her life due to that person.

On the work front, Omar will next be seen in Dhai Chaal and Money Back Guarantee.