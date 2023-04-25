ARY's Salman Iqbal and wife Sonya host star-studded Eid party

Eid ul Fitr is a joyous occasion celebrated by Muslims all over the world after the holy month of Ramadan. This is a time when families and friends come together to celebrate the end of the month-long fasting and share in the festivities.

Not just common people, even celebrities spend quality time with their loved ones on this auspicious occasion. At many star-studded get-togethers, popular celebrities from the entertainment industry were seen munching and enjoying together. One such event was a dinner hosted by ARY’s Salman Iqbal and his wife Sonya Salman on the third day of Eid.

The dinner was a star-studded affair, with all the big stars of the industry in attendance. Celebrities such as Humayun Saeed, Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, Mehwish Hayat, Sajal Aly, Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Aijaz Aslam, Bushra Ansari, Sunita Marshall, Behroze Sabzwari and Safina Behroze were among the many who graced the event all dressed to the nines.