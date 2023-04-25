Shahid Afridi 'warns' Shaheen Afridi against calling him 'sasur'

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi recently tied the knot with Ansha Afridi, the daughter of former Pakistan captain Shahid Khan Afridi in February this year.

With this change in status, Shahid has become Shaheen's father-in-law. However, the former captain jokingly advised Shaheen at a recent TV interview not to use the word "sasur" for him.

Shahid pointed out his recent cricket triumph, winning the Legends League Cricket trophy and said, "Sasur, tumhare muh se main dobara na sunu (I don't want to hear the word sasur from you again)." Shaheen recalled his experience of bowling against Shahid in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) five years ago and said, "He is my role model. He has been the inspiration for me. He is like my friend."

Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi together on eid special show. What a fun show it was. Loved their bond. Lovely chit chat between Lala and Shaheen. ❤️#EidAlFitr #ShahidAfridi #ShaheenShahAfridi @SAfridiOfficial @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/mIX4N3MwfQ — Maham Gillani (@DheetAfridian) April 23, 2023

Despite the playful banter, Shahid Afridi has been a source of inspiration for Shaheen Afridi. Shaheen Afridi led Lahore Qalandars to their second successive Pakistan Super League (PSL) championship win in March, with a thrilling last-ball victory over Multan Sultans. He became the first captain to win back-to-back PSL titles in the process.