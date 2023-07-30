Neelam Muneer's dance moves invite trolling

Following Haya's cringe inducing dance in Tere Bin, Pakistani audience witnessed another dance sequence in Ehraam-e-Junoon, served by none other than the gorgeous Neelam Muneer, that sent people into fits of laughter.

With Imran Abbas, Neelam Muneer and Nimra Khan in lead roles, Ehraam-e-Junoon has garnered a lot of attention. However, Muneer's expression and stiff dance moves during a scene became the centre of attention.

In a recent episode, Muneer's character — Shanzay — is seen dancing during a wedding with weird expressions in addition to no choreography whatsoever. The sequence gets stranger when Shani (Imran Abbas) starts dancing along Muneer and everybody stares at the couple.

Social media users couldn't hold in their laughter as they trolled the actors for putting on a circus show.