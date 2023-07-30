Hiking trails of Islamabad’s Margalla Hills closed for two days

ISLAMABAD – Margalla Hills trails in the country’s federal capital Islamabad have been closed for a period of two days.

Federal authorities closed the scenic hiking trails as the administration announced two public holidays for the visit of Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is arriving in the capital.

In an official notification, the Islamabad administration announced that Trail 3 and Trail 5 will be closed for public on July 31 and August 1, to ensure the smooth movement and security of the high-level foreign delegation.

The district administration has further clarified that during this period, markets and commercial activities within Islamabad's boundaries will also remain closed.

Schools, colleges, and offices will also remain closed for two days, the district administration announced.

Meanwhile, courts, legislative bodies, and some important offices will remain open.