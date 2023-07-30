Two holidays announced in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The district administration in the capital has issued a notification stating that schools, colleges, and offices will be closed for two days, specifically on July 31 and August 1 (Monday and Tuesday).

District Magistrate Irfan Nawaz Memon announced the closure of all public and private educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities.

In addition, the notification mentioned that all private businesses, companies, markets, shops, and commercial banks will also remain closed during this period.

This decision was made in light of the upcoming visit of He Lifeng, Vice Premier of China and Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, to Pakistan. His visit is scheduled from July 30 to August 1.

During his stay, Vice Premier Lifeng, who is also a Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping, will be participating in the 10th-anniversary celebrations of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He will also hold meetings with the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.