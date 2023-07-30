Search

World

Another Muslim girl molested, beaten publically in India

Web Desk 11:32 AM | 30 Jul, 2023
Another Muslim girl molested, beaten publically in India
Source: Twitter

In yet another incident of violence against women in India, a Muslim girl, a physiotherapist by profession, was molested and beaten up in the middle of a street by some men in the Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh.

The harrowing incident took place when the girl was returning home after duty on Friday evening, drawing massive outrage from locals and government officials from the Muslim community, Indian media reported.

As per the report, the police detained the two men involved in the attack; however, a video shared by the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Twitter showed the victim alleging five people attacked her.

She also claimed that one of the assaulters told her that “police is in my pocket”, while his mother was also involved in the matter.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="hi" dir="ltr">शिवराज में असुरक्षित बेटियाँ,<br>―उज्जैन में घर लौट रही फिजियोथेरेपिस्ट डॉक्टर से गुंडों ने छेड़खानी और मारपीट की।<br><br>अपराधियों को गिरफ़्तार करने एवं न्याय की माँग को लेकर कांग्रेस नेत्री नूरी खान ने एसपी कार्यालय का घेराव किया।<br><br>शिवराज जी,<br>मप्र में बेटियाँ कब सुरक्षित होंगी❓… <a href="https://t.co/igA5vgLINo">pic.twitter.com/igA5vgLINo</a></p>&mdash; MP Congress (@INCMP) <a href="https://twitter.com/INCMP/status/1685256736729636864?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 29, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

A large number of locals, including Noori Khan — a female member of the MP Congress and the state’s minorities rights body — gheraoed a police station on Saturday.

They submitted a memorandum to the SP demanding strict action against the accused and demolition of their houses.

Meanwhile, the victim, who is hospitalised for her injuries sustained in the attack, said that a man named Hitesh Badwaya waylaid her and pulled her dupatta, according to the report.

“When she raised objection, Badwaya’s aide held her hands and the duo started beating her.”

As shown in the video shared by MP Congress, Noori Khan visited the hospital to inquire after the victim, who demanded justice and the arrest of the assaulters.

She told Khan that the assaulters also beat a man who stopped by in a bid to help her. The suspects later said that the man who came to “save me was my brother” and claimed that they attacked “me because of an enmity with him”, she added.

“All of the neighbours were looking. They would have killed me. He tore my clothes as well,” the victim said as she cried bitterly.

She said there were five people and a man “who had come naked told me that you deserve this”.

She said this man and the woman involved in the matter provoked the assaulters to “do the same as Manipur women with me”.

The victim further said neither media nor the police were doing anything to bring her justice.

The incident comes days after the Manipur incident surfaced, in which two women were gang-raped and paraded naked by a group of men.

Narendra Modi-led government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India came under fire for failure to curb violence against women in Manipur and across the country.

Leaders across the globe registered their condemnation and negative reactions over the vile act in Manipur.

It may be noted that no significant action has been taken against the culprits of the Manipur incident.

Outrage as two women gang-raped, paraded naked in India’s Manipur

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

India falls behind Pakistan, Nigeria in latest Global Hunger Index

02:46 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Quran burning incident in Denmark outside Iraqi embassy angers Muslim World

01:05 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

Gambia considering legal action against India after 70 children's deaths

11:14 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Another PIA flight steward slips away in Canada

02:30 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Outrage as two women gang-raped, paraded naked in India’s Manipur

02:44 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Muslim billionaire to turn London's famous complex into a mosque

10:54 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Chinese vice premier to arrive in Pakistan today to celebrate ...

12:00 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 30, 2023

09:23 AM | 30 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 30, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.9 292.15
Euro EUR 319.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 375.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.8 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 774.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 30, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (30 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,679

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: