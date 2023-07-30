England’s Stuart Broad announces retirement after final Ashes Test

Renowned English fast bowler Stuart Broad has made a heartfelt announcement, stating that he will be bidding farewell to his illustrious cricket career after the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval.

Having played an impressive 167 Tests, the 37-year-old has left a lasting impact, securing a remarkable 602 wickets, which positions him as the second most successful pace bowler in Test history, trailing only behind his teammate James Anderson.

In his heartfelt statement, Broad expressed deep gratitude for the privilege of representing Nottinghamshire and England throughout his journey in cricket. Although the decision to retire had been on his mind for a few weeks, he chose the Ashes cricket series, especially against arch-rivals Australia, as the perfect stage to say his farewells.

???????????????????????????? Matches: 1️⃣6️⃣7️⃣
☝️ Wickets: 6️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ 
???? Runs: 3️⃣6️⃣5️⃣4️⃣ 

???? 4x Ashes wins
???? 1x T20 World Cup

????️ MBE for services to cricket

Thank you, Broady ❤️

— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 29, 2023

Broad’s final Test has been nothing short of memorable. During the series finale, England achieved an impressive score of 389-9, leading by 377 runs. Broad himself displayed his all-around capabilities by contributing with the bat late in the evening. If England secures victory over the next two days, the series will end in a 2-2 draw, denying Australia their first Ashes win in England since 2001.

Throughout his career, Broad has been a dominant force in Ashes cricket, managing to take a record-breaking 151 Test wickets against Australia. His performances have made him a vital player and a key contributor to England’s successes against their fierce rivals.

Not a dry eye in the stadium...

How does it all feel, Broady? ???? #EnglandCricket | #Ashes

— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 29, 2023

Reflecting on his journey, Broad expressed his deep love for the game and how much he has enjoyed the current series. Despite reaching the pinnacle of his cricketing career, he emphasized that he still feels young and eager to continue learning and gaining experience.

Broad’s announcement has evoked emotional responses from his teammates and cricket legends alike. England captain Ben Stokes and former captain Alastair Cook praised his ability to perform on the grandest stage and deliver in crucial moments. Michael Vaughan, another former captain, lauded Broad’s fierce competitiveness and described him as a fantastic asset to the England side.