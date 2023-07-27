8th Muharram’s procession begins in Karachi’s Nishtar Park amid tight security

KARACHI – The main process of the 8th Muharram in the southern port city of Karachi has begun from Nishtar Park and will culminate at Kharadar later today (Thursday).

The mourners will pay tributes to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.

The procession was taken out at 1:30 pm while strict security arrangements have been made across the city to avoid any untoward situation. The mobile services have also been suspended along the procession’s route.

Police have completely sealed the MA Jinnah road while several streets leading to the main route have also been blocked by placing the cargo containers.

A total of 40,000 police officials have been deployed on the routes while rangers personnel and 300 traffic wardens are also performing duties.

Mobile services are suspended in Numaish, Lines, Saddar, Bolton Market, Tower, PECHS, Kashmir Road, and Malir.