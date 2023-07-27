WATCH — Hania Aamir gets her nose pierced

As one of the most prominent names in the Pakistani showbiz industry, Hania Aamir has earned a well-deserved reputation for her charming personality and stunning looks. Her acting skills have catapulted her to stardom, with numerous successful drama serials and films under her belt.
Known for her adorable appearance and flawless beauty, Hania is not just a talented star but also a style icon. Her effortless elegance and natural grace have endeared her to countless fans, inspiring women across Pakistan and beyond with her fashion choices.
Recently, she embarked on an adventure, all at the behest of her devoted fans – getting a nose pin. This nerve-wracking experience unfolded at a local piercing studio, and Hania couldn't resist sharing the whole ordeal with her followers in a hilariously adorable post.
It all began when the Anaa diva conducted a poll on her Instagram story, playfully seeking her fans' input on whether she should go for a nose ring or a nose pin. The majority of her fans opted for the latter.
With a mix of excitement and nervousness, she documented the entire process in a series of endearing videos. Each clip showcased her anxiety as the piercing artist approached, causing her to squirm.
"thanks guys(or not) ????
@ritualpiercingstudio were the sweetest ever!
Sorry for going ???? on you" she captioned the post.
Here's how fans reacted:
On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in Parde Mein Rehne Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 27, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.4
|294.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375
|378
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.7
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|777.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.01
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.19
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,415. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
