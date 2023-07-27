Search

WATCH — Hania Aamir gets her nose pierced

Maheen Khawaja 04:40 PM | 27 Jul, 2023
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

As one of the most prominent names in the Pakistani showbiz industry, Hania Aamir has earned a well-deserved reputation for her charming personality and stunning looks. Her acting skills have catapulted her to stardom, with numerous successful drama serials and films under her belt.

Known for her adorable appearance and flawless beauty, Hania is not just a talented star but also a style icon. Her effortless elegance and natural grace have endeared her to countless fans, inspiring women across Pakistan and beyond with her fashion choices.

Recently, she embarked on an adventure, all at the behest of her devoted fans – getting a nose pin. This nerve-wracking experience unfolded at a local piercing studio, and Hania couldn't resist sharing the whole ordeal with her followers in a hilariously adorable post.

It all began when the Anaa diva conducted a poll on her Instagram story, playfully seeking her fans' input on whether she should go for a nose ring or a nose pin. The majority of her fans opted for the latter.

With a mix of excitement and nervousness, she documented the entire process in a series of endearing videos. Each clip showcased her anxiety as the piercing artist approached, causing her to squirm.

"thanks guys(or not) ????
@ritualpiercingstudio were the sweetest ever!
Sorry for going ???? on you" she captioned the post.

Here's how fans reacted:

On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in Parde Mein Rehne Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.

Hania Aamir shares her Barbie inspired pictures on Instagram

