Humayun Saeed celebrates birthday with friends and family

Humayun Saeed, Pakistan's magnetic superstar effortlessly mesmerizes audiences with his stellar performances and leaves them craving for more. From the silver screen to the small screen, he's a powerhouse of talent and a true icon in the realm of showbiz. Not just that, he's the brains behind some industry-defining projects, earning him well-deserved acclaim in the world of entertainment!
On the occasion of Saeed's birthday, his wife and esteemed producer, Samina Humayun Saeed, shared a heartfelt and beautiful message to celebrate her husband's special day.
"Happy Birthday to my everything, I thank Allah everyday for bringing us together. Thank you for gifting me with such a beautiful life full of love, adventure and peace. I fell in love with the most amazing person that you are and pray that you remain the same - kind hearted, giving, intelligent, forgiving and most importantly caring. You have always made me so proud with your dedication to continue learning and growing in every step of the way and May Allah show you more success InshaAllah. May Allah bless me & our family with your company forever Aameen❣️
I love you so much @saeedhumayun ❤️????????????"
View this post on Instagram
Likewise, Sana Shahnawaz, who is no less than a beloved daughter to Humayun, also shared touching words to express her affection and admiration on his birthday.
The birthday celebration was a joyous affair attended by close friends and family members, including Samina Humayun Saeed, Sana Shahnawaz, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, Nadeem Baig, Qasim Ali Mureed, and others. The pictures from the event depict a heartwarming and delightful birthday celebration for the beloved star.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, he is gearing up to impress the audience once again with his next drama titled "Gentleman," which stars the talented Yumna Zaidi and is produced by his sister-in-law, Sana Shahnawaz. With the brilliant writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar on board, this collaboration is bound to be a resounding success.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 27, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.4
|294.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375
|378
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.7
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|777.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.01
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.19
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,415. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.