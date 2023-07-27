Humayun Saeed celebrates birthday with friends and family

Humayun Saeed, Pakistan's magnetic superstar effortlessly mesmerizes audiences with his stellar performances and leaves them craving for more. From the silver screen to the small screen, he's a powerhouse of talent and a true icon in the realm of showbiz. Not just that, he's the brains behind some industry-defining projects, earning him well-deserved acclaim in the world of entertainment!

On the occasion of Saeed's birthday, his wife and esteemed producer, Samina Humayun Saeed, shared a heartfelt and beautiful message to celebrate her husband's special day.

"Happy Birthday to my everything, I thank Allah everyday for bringing us together. Thank you for gifting me with such a beautiful life full of love, adventure and peace. I fell in love with the most amazing person that you are and pray that you remain the same - kind hearted, giving, intelligent, forgiving and most importantly caring. You have always made me so proud with your dedication to continue learning and growing in every step of the way and May Allah show you more success InshaAllah. May Allah bless me & our family with your company forever Aameen❣️

I love you so much @saeedhumayun ❤️????????????"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samina Humayun Saeed (@saminahumayunsaeed)

Likewise, Sana Shahnawaz, who is no less than a beloved daughter to Humayun, also shared touching words to express her affection and admiration on his birthday.

The birthday celebration was a joyous affair attended by close friends and family members, including Samina Humayun Saeed, Sana Shahnawaz, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, Nadeem Baig, Qasim Ali Mureed, and others. The pictures from the event depict a heartwarming and delightful birthday celebration for the beloved star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SANA SHAHNAWAZ (@sanashahnawaz)

On the work front, he is gearing up to impress the audience once again with his next drama titled "Gentleman," which stars the talented Yumna Zaidi and is produced by his sister-in-law, Sana Shahnawaz. With the brilliant writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar on board, this collaboration is bound to be a resounding success.