Yumna Zaidi, Humayun Saeed paired up for upcoming project 'Gentleman'

Web Desk 11:07 AM | 18 Jul, 2023
Yumna Zaidi, Humayun Saeed paired up for upcoming project 'Gentleman'
Yumna Zaidi's commanding presence in the drama industry is a testament to her unwavering hard work and dedication over the years. Her diverse roles have propelled her to the pinnacle of her career. Recently, her portrayal of Meerab in "Tere Bin" garnered widespread acclaim across the sub-continent.

Now, Yumna Zaidi is preparing to enthral audiences once again with a new mega drama, and this time, she will be sharing the screen with the esteemed Humayun Saeed. Humayun Saeed, known for his remarkable performance in the mega hit "Mere Paas Tum Ho," is making his television comeback with this project, which will be presented by Green Entertainment.

The highly anticipated drama, titled "Gentleman," marks the first collaboration between Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed. It is being produced by Next Level Entertainment, led by the visionary duo of Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz.

The esteemed writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar adds his creative touch to the script, while the talented Haissam Hussain takes the director's chair.

The combination of these exceptional talents promises to deliver a captivating and unforgettable drama series that is bound to leave a lasting impact on viewers. Fans eagerly await the on-screen chemistry between Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed as they embark on this exciting new project together.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

