Summit Bank announces name change to Bank Makramah Limited

KARACHI - Summit Bank Limited is pleased to announce that the State Bank of Pakistan has granted its consent to change Summit Bank’s name to Bank Makramah Limited (abbreviated as BML).
This will become effective subject to other regulatory and corporate approvals. This name change follows the recent acquisition of a controlling stake in Summit Bank by prominent UAE investor, H.E. Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah.
H.E. Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah’s vision for Bank Makramah Limited (BML) is to develop it into a leading Islamic bank, providing exceptional financial services and innovative products in line with Islamic principles.
The name change from Summit Bank Limited to Bank Makramah Limited (BML) signifies the bank’s commitment to embracing Islamic finance principles and delivering innovative and ethical financial services to its valued customers.
Bank Makramah Limited (BML) is in the process of developing a comprehensive plan to transition into a full-fledged Islamic bank. The bank's transformation will involve a complete overhaul of its operations, the introduction of Shariah-compliant financial solutions, and adherence to Islamic banking practices. Bank Makramah Limited (BML) remains committed to serving its customers and ensuring a seamless transition throughout this transformative phase.
Bank Makramah Limited (BML) will continue to provide updates on its progress as it moves forward in its journey toward becoming a full-fledged Islamic bank.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 18, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.9
|285.65
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|369.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.1
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.