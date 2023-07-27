How to get Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris in 10 days?

KARACHI – The Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has collaborated with the Meezan Bank Limited to launch a new installment plan for customers interested in buy brand new Corolla and Yaris.

“Our partnership with Meezan Bank ensures that you can now step into a world of mobility, comfort, and reliability without any hassle,” said the auto manufacturer in a statement.

Under the limited time offer, the customers will get the vehicle of their choice within ten working days. The other benefits include waiver of early termination profit and 50% discount on processing fee.

It also offers special discounted monthly rentals, exclusive Takaful rate at 1.4% and free 4th year basic extended warranty*.

The offer will end on September 30, 2023.