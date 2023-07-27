Search

Pakistan

How to get Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris in 10 days?

05:26 PM | 27 Jul, 2023
How to get Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris in 10 days?

KARACHI – The Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has collaborated with the Meezan Bank Limited to launch a new installment plan for customers interested in buy brand new Corolla and Yaris.

“Our partnership with Meezan Bank ensures that you can now step into a world of mobility, comfort, and reliability without any hassle,” said the auto manufacturer in a statement.

Under the limited time offer, the customers will get the vehicle of their choice within ten working days. The other benefits include waiver of early termination profit and 50% discount on processing fee.

It also offers special discounted monthly rentals, exclusive Takaful rate at 1.4% and free 4th year basic extended warranty*.

The offer will end on September 30, 2023.

Toyota Yaris latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

Pakistan

UN adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution against hate speech and Islamophobia

11:48 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Pakistan youth to get financial, professional support under Freelancers & Venture Capital Initiative

11:42 AM | 26 Jul, 2023

Where is Pakistan’s first corporate farm, and who will spearhead this agri project?

10:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

IUB drugs and videos scandal: Security chief Major Ejaz Shah's ‘video confession’ goes viral

12:49 AM | 25 Jul, 2023

AIOU admission 2023 – When is the last date and how to apply online?

11:59 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Landslide blocks Karakoram Highway between Rawalpindi and Gilgit

05:55 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan signs MoUs with local, Chinese firms for multibillion-dollar ...

06:10 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 27 July 2023 

09:03 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 27, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.4 294.15
Euro EUR 322 325.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375 378
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.7 81.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.5 78.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 777.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 2.01 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.19 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – July 27, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,415. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (27 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Karachi PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Islamabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Peshawar PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Quetta PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Sialkot PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Attock PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Gujranwala PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Jehlum PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Multan PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Bahawalpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Gujrat PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Nawabshah PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Chakwal PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Hyderabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Nowshehra PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Sargodha PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Faisalabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Mirpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: