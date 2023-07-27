How to get Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris in 10 days?

KARACHI – The Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has collaborated with the Meezan Bank Limited to launch a new installment plan for customers interested in buy brand new Corolla and Yaris.
“Our partnership with Meezan Bank ensures that you can now step into a world of mobility, comfort, and reliability without any hassle,” said the auto manufacturer in a statement.
Under the limited time offer, the customers will get the vehicle of their choice within ten working days. The other benefits include waiver of early termination profit and 50% discount on processing fee.
It also offers special discounted monthly rentals, exclusive Takaful rate at 1.4% and free 4th year basic extended warranty*.
The offer will end on September 30, 2023.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 27, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.4
|294.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375
|378
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.7
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|777.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.01
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.19
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,415. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
