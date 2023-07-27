Gold price up by Rs2,600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices on Thursday went up in Pakistan in line with upward trend in the international market.

According to the Gems and Jewellers Association of Pakistan, the per tola price of gold increased by Rs2,600 per toal to reach Rs224,700 while the price of 10 gram surged by Rs2,230 to settle at Rs192,644 per 10 gram.

In the international market, the per ounce price of gold surged by $3 to $1975 per ounce.