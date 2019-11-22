Alternative energy development policy to generate cheap electricity, says Omar Ayub
Share
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Power, Omar Ayub has said the generation of electricity from solar and wind projects would get a boost with new alternative energy development policy.
The minister said that the wind and solar projects will help reduce the rate of electricity to six rupees per unit and saving of precious foreign exchange reserves, presently spent on fuel import.
The Minister said all stakeholders including provinces have agreed on the policy and its implementation would be undertaken by a steering committee at the federal level, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The provinces would also provide land for solar and wind projects.
He said Japan, the United States, China and Denmark would invest 70 million dollars in projects of 500 megawatts while Saudi Arabia would also bring an investment of four billion dollars for building a power plant in Balochistan.
The investment would give impetus to the industrial sector and create job opportunities
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019