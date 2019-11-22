IHC acquits Irfan Siddiqui in violation of tenancy law case
10:49 AM | 22 Nov, 2019
Share
ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC) has acquitted Irfan Siddiqui, advisor to former premier Nawaz Sharif, in violation of Tenancy Act case on Friday.
According to details, Justice Amir Farooq comprehensively examined the police report and disposed of the plea seeking dismissal of the case during the hearing.
Meanwhile, Irfan Siddiqui’s lawyer requested the court to issue directives for action against the administration, adding that it will be appropriate if the court mentions, in its decision, the role of administration in the case.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019