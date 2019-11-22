IHC acquits Irfan Siddiqui in violation of tenancy law case
IHC acquits Irfan Siddiqui in violation of tenancy law case
ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC) has acquitted Irfan Siddiqui, advisor to former premier Nawaz Sharif, in violation of Tenancy Act case on Friday.

According to details, Justice Amir Farooq comprehensively examined the police report and disposed of the plea seeking dismissal of the case during the hearing.

Meanwhile, Irfan Siddiqui’s lawyer requested the court to issue directives for action against the administration, adding that it will be appropriate if the court mentions, in its decision, the role of administration in the case.

