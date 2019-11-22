Bella Hadid didn’t feel sexy or powerful walking in Victoria’s Secret shows

Bella Hadid didn't feel sexy or powerful walking in Victoria's Secret shows
PARIS- It's the end of an era for Victoria 's Secret—at least for now. 

Bella Hadid took a subtle, possibly inadvertent dig at Victoria’s Secret while speaking at the Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris on Friday.

The super model confessed that the first time she felt comfortable modeling lingerie was for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty extravaganza during New York Fashion Week in September, in which she walked the runway alongside models of all ages, shapes and races.

“Rihanna’s amazing. For me, that was the first time on a runway that I felt really sexy. Because when I first did Fenty, I was doing other lingerie shows and I never felt powerful on a runway, like, in my underwear,” she told Loïc Prigent in front of an audience of several hundred at the Hôtel Potocki.

Hadid also discussed her mental health, describing the demands of working in the fashion world. Admitting she finds it exhaustive to work with high profile names such as Tom Fordand Mario Sorrenti, the model said she felt “guilty for being able to live this incredible life” but still feeling depressed. “It doesn’t make sense,” she said. 

Rihanna’s lingerie brand has been praised for its size exclusivity and diversity, a deficit for Victoria's Secret , which has faced criticism for their unwillingness to work with models that represent a wider variety of people. As a result, the struggling lingerie giant continues to shutter stores and opted to "rethink" its own annual show.

