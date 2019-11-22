Noor Jehan’s grand daughter shares her journey to motherhood

Sheherbano Syed
10:49 AM | 22 Nov, 2019
Noor Jehan’s grand daughter shares her journey to motherhood
LAHORE- In a recent post on Instagram, Natasha Khalid Lakhani, CEO of Natasha Salon and Madam Noor Jehan’s grand daughter , shared an adorable picture of her baby bump with a heartwarming caption narrating her journey to motherhood .

Starting off with a few recitations – possibly to avoid any evil sight, Natasha expressed her feelings regarding her current state. “Rabbi innee nazartou laka ma fee batnee muharraran fataqabbal minnee innaka anta alssameeAAu alAAaleem. I am absolutely ecstatic to finally share the news with all of you. I am en route to undertaking my most important creative assignment. My journey as a Mother.”

The makeup artist’s hearty smile towards her baby bump clearly showed how grateful the stylist felt as she further added: “For someone who’s biggest passion has been creativity, it’s been a humbling experience to be privy to one of the most beautiful of Allah’s blessings.”

“It’s been a journey that’s been equally internal as it has external. It has made me more fearless, thankful and has opened my heart in a way nothing has before.” Natasha reiterated her feelings, stating how becoming a mother has given her strength, following which she went onto address herself as a ‘woman of this place’, or position.

“There is so much I want to share with all of you as a woman from this place I find myself at, be it body, beauty, mind or soul. For now, though, I just want to celebrate this moment with all of you, and send tons of love and gratitude towards each and every one of you.”

At the end, Natasha requests her followers to remember her and her unborn child in their prayers.

