Petrol prices likely to increase by Rs6 per litre
11:05 AM | 14 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The fuel prices are likely to go up after Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a hike in fuel prices from March 16, 2021.

According to the sources, OGRA recommends raising petrol prices from Rs6 per litre while diesel and kerosene oil will go up by Rs4 per litre. It has sent a summary with higher prices to the division.

Yet the price hike needs the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan before they come into effect. Following the directive of the premier, the Ministry of Finance will announce the prices of petroleum products.

Earlier on Feb 28, the federal government has decided that the prices of petroleum products will remain the same for the first fortnight of March 2021.

