Pakistan announces to increase electricity tariff by Rs1.95/Unit
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan announced on Wednesday to raise electricity prices by Rs1.95 per unit adding to miseries of public facing severe inflation.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Planning Minister Asad Umar and PM’s advisor on power Tabish Gohar, he said that the decision will put an additional burden of Rs 200 billion on public.

More to follow…          

Wedding festivities kick in for Bakhtawar-Mahmood as groom lands in Karachi
04:36 PM | 21 Jan, 2021

