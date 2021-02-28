Petroleum prices will remain the same in March, confirms Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD — The federal government has decided that the prices of petroleum products will remain same for the first fortnight of March 2021, the Finance ministry confirmed on Sunday.

The prices of petroleum products will remain same for the first fortnight of March 2021. Ms petrol RS.111.90/litre HSD. RS.116.07/ litre LDO Rs.79.23/litre Kerosene oil Rs.80.19/litre, according to the ministry statement.

PM Imran Khan had earlier turned down the summary presented to raise petroleum prices.

Earlier on February 15, the government maintained the prices of petroleum products. In order to provide relief to the masses, PM Imran rejected the summary of OGRA proposing an increase of Rs14.07 in petrol price.