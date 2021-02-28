Petroleum prices will remain the same in March, confirms Finance Ministry
Web Desk
08:08 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
petrol
Share

ISLAMABAD — The federal government has decided that the prices of petroleum products will remain same for the first fortnight of March 2021, the Finance ministry confirmed on Sunday.

The prices of petroleum products will remain same for the first fortnight of March 2021. Ms petrol RS.111.90/litre HSD. RS.116.07/ litre LDO Rs.79.23/litre Kerosene oil Rs.80.19/litre, according to the ministry statement.

PM Imran Khan had earlier turned down the summary presented to raise petroleum prices.

Earlier on February 15, the government maintained the prices of petroleum products. In order to provide relief to the masses, PM Imran rejected the summary of OGRA proposing an increase of Rs14.07 in petrol price.

Petroleum prices to remain same in March as PM ... 04:40 PM | 28 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has assured the nation ...

More From This Category
Abdul Sattar Edhi remembered on 93rd birth ...
06:41 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
PSL 6, Match 11, Karachi Kings bat first against ...
06:58 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Dananeer Mobeen reacts to Ranveer Singh’s take ...
04:08 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Pakistan responds to US report of Jamal ...
03:38 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
PSL 6 - Lahore Qalandars to face Karachi Kings ...
01:37 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Eight-year-old missing girl found ‘raped’, ...
01:28 PM | 28 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alhamra events resume with a grand-scale singing contest as COVID-19 restrictions relaxed
06:19 PM | 28 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr