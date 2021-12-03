Pakistan offers to connect Middle East with Central Asia through Gwadar port

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that Pakistan is ready to connect the Middle East with Afghanistan and onwards with Central Asia through Gwadar port, one of the major parts of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Addressing an event related to the 50th National Day of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he said that enhanced connectivity between regions will yield rich dividends for people.

“With bilateral trade of over $ 8 billion, UAE remains Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa Region. It is also among the largest foreign investors in Pakistan,” Qureshi highlighted.

Economic and trade ties between Pakistan and UAE are an important part of the bilateral relationship and have been growing steadily, he said.

Talking about the Gulf state’s national day, he said: “We are not only celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the unification of United Arab Emirates but also 50 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and UAE”.

Pakistan and UAE have excellent fraternal relations underpinned by a shared heritage and multifaceted cooperation. The tremendous progress achieved by UAE would not have been possible without the visionary leadership of the Founding Father of United Arab Emirates, Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The great leader had a lot of affection for Pakistan. He took personal interest in many socio-economic projects in Pakistan and also encouraged Pakistani workers to work in UAE.

Successive leaders of UAE have risen to the high standards set by His Highness Sheikh Zayed and have strengthened and diversified relations with Pakistan, the foreign minister said.