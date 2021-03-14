Why is Hareem Shah ‘crying’ in her latest viral clip? (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Pakistan's social media sensation Hareem Shah has spotted crying in the latest clip shared on her official Instagram handle.

One of Pakistan’s most-followed TikTok star, who earlier slapped Islamic scholar Abdul Qavi over immoral and unethical comments, has shared a clip in which she was crying while sitting on the floor wearing an all-red heavy dress and the situation has left the fans curious.

The clip however is of a shooting location in which Shah seems to act for an intensely emotional scene which left the netizens snooping.

Earlier in Feb, Tik Tok star entered into the world of acting with the web series 'Raaz'. The web series depicted the true story of Shah’s journey of becoming famous, and then her controversial videos which went viral. While tackling with the toxicity and power of social media, it exposes the bitter reality of overnight stardom and hate.

Raaz – Web series on how Hareem Shah rose to ... 02:22 PM | 15 Feb, 2021 Tik Tok star Hareem Shah is all set to step into the world of acting as her web series 'Raaz' will premiere on February ...

On the other hand, the TikToker usually maintains social media appearance and keeps netizens indulge with her by posting controversial and indistinct videos.