Mo Naqvi becomes the new chairperson of Pakistan’s Academy Selection Committee

Mohammed Ali Naqvi, a renowned filmmaker widely known as Mo Naqvi, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Pakistan Academy Selection Committee (PASC), succeeding the esteemed director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The PASC holds the crucial responsibility of selecting Pakistan's official entry for the Academy Awards' Best Foreign Language Film category each year.

Naqvi is celebrated for his compelling storytelling that makes a significant impact on society. His induction into the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences in 2022 stands as a testament to his influential body of work. Among his recent accomplishments, his documentary titled "The Accused: Damned Or Devoted" has earned a nomination for a Primetime Emmy this year.

Graciously accepting the appointment, Naqvi expressed his profound honor and excitement to assume the role of chairman of the PASC. He conveyed heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity and pledged to continue uplifting Pakistani cinema on the global stage.

His contributions extend beyond documentaries, as he recently produced the globally acclaimed Netflix Original docuseries titled "Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror," which reached the top 10 charts. Notably, he is a member of both the Motion Picture Academy and the Television Academy and has received an Emmy Television Academy Honour for his exceptional directing and producing work on the Showtime Original documentary film "Shame." Among his other noteworthy projects are the Emmy-nominated "Among the Believers" and the award-winning "The Accused: Damned Or Devoted?," which received the Asian Media Award, as well as "Insha’Allah Democracy" (STARZ).

In addition to his documentary endeavours, Naqvi has produced fiction features, including the road-trip drama "Big River" (Official Selection: Berlin Film Festival) and the indie comedy "I Will Avenge You Iago," featuring esteemed actors Giancarlo Esposito and Larry Pine. Beyond his work on the screen, Naqvi serves as a board member of the Mukhtaran Mai’s Women Welfare Group, exemplifying his commitment to social causes.