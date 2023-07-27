Kevin Spacey acquited of sexual assault charges in UK trial

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has been exonerated of all charges following a compelling four-week trial in London, centering on claims of sexual assault.

With tears in his eyes, the Hollywood star, who turned 64 on this momentous day, received a verdict of not guilty from the jury at Southwark Crown Court. The seven counts of sexual assault and two counts of serious sexual offenses, dating back to the period when Spacey served as the artistic director at the Old Vic theater in London from 2004 to 2013, were all met with a resolute plea of not guilty from the actor.

Over 12 hours and 26 minutes of deliberation spanning three days, the jury reached their decision, prompting Spacey to express his profound gratitude for their meticulous examination of the evidence and facts.

Speaking briefly to reporters outside the court, Spacey humbly acknowledged the outcome and thanked both the jury and his legal team for their unwavering support throughout the trial.

Kevin Spacey spoke to press after being cleared of all sexual assault charges in the U.K. "I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached the decision." https://t.co/zmP0695pDp pic.twitter.com/LBRPvhilFP — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2023

His illustrious career has seen him win two Academy Awards for his outstanding performances in "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty." Following his departure from "House of Cards" amid misconduct allegations in 2017, the actor has made a triumphant return to the world of acting.

During the trial, prosecutor Christine Agnew described Spacey as a "sexual bully" who revels in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable, a characterization the actor vehemently denied. The allegations put forth by the complainants included disturbing incidents, each contested by Spacey. Despite the seriousness of the claims, the actor consistently denied any wrongdoing.