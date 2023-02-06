Search

BusinessPakistan

Pakistani rupee ends losing streak, gains 5.58 against dollar in interbank market

Web Desk 11:49 AM | 6 Feb, 2023
Pakistani rupee ends losing streak, gains 5.58 against dollar in interbank market
Source: File Photo

Pakistani currency ended its losing streak against the US dollar as it registered an appreciation of 5.58 in the inter-bank market on the first working day.

Last week, the rupee depreciated to settle at 276, however, it gained 5.58 against the US dollar in the interbank market and is hovering at Rs271.

Reports in local media suggest that the banks are selling the dollars to importers at Rs274.

Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on February 6, 2023

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Rupee depreciation pushing Pakistan's oil industry to brink of collapse, warns OCAC

11:39 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

US resettles Pakistani Guantanamo Bay detainee Majid Khan in Belize

01:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Rupee hits record low against US dollar at 278

12:38 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Apex committee meeting: PM Shehbaz calls for unity in fight against terrorism 

12:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Another case registered against Sheikh Rashid in Murree

09:52 AM | 3 Feb, 2023

Case registered against woman for ‘slapping’ Karachi DSP

02:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Hajra Yamin’s new bold videos in skirt go viral

12:32 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 6th February  2023

08:08 AM | 6 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.9 284.25
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335 338
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.14 75.44
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 192 194
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.72 720.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.33 39.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878 887
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,300 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: