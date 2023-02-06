Hajra Yamin’s new bold videos in skirt go viral

The Ehd-e Wafa star Hajra Yamin is a versatile actress and undeniably a force to be reckoned with. Her foray into television also proved that she is a star performer at heart.

Dabbling into serious roles that stand out onscreen, the 29-year-old has slowly but managed to carve a niche for herself in the drama industry and is truly a fashionista.

The Pinky Memsab star is a stellar performer who has an enthralling feed on photo sharing app that keeps her admirers hooked. This time, her latest reels left her massive fan following equally mesmerised and curious.

She attended Khawar Bedi’s birthday party in a black skirt. Her witty caption has the admirers hooked and her bold look turns heads.

As some praised her look, keyboard warriors bombarded the post with derogatory comments, slamming her for posing in a revealing dress.

Hajra Yamin has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Mere Apne. She made her on-screen debut in 2017 with Teri Raza, and appeared in several hits including Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, Bandi, Naqab Zan, Ehd-e-Wafa, Aas, Jalan, and Tera Ghum or Hum.