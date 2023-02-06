Hajra Yamin’s new bold videos in skirt go viral

The Ehd-e Wafa star Hajra Yamin is a versatile actress and undeniably a force to be reckoned with. Her foray into television also proved that she is a star performer at heart.
Dabbling into serious roles that stand out onscreen, the 29-year-old has slowly but managed to carve a niche for herself in the drama industry and is truly a fashionista.
The Pinky Memsab star is a stellar performer who has an enthralling feed on photo sharing app that keeps her admirers hooked. This time, her latest reels left her massive fan following equally mesmerised and curious.
She attended Khawar Bedi’s birthday party in a black skirt. Her witty caption has the admirers hooked and her bold look turns heads.
As some praised her look, keyboard warriors bombarded the post with derogatory comments, slamming her for posing in a revealing dress.
Hajra Yamin has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Mere Apne. She made her on-screen debut in 2017 with Teri Raza, and appeared in several hits including Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, Bandi, Naqab Zan, Ehd-e-Wafa, Aas, Jalan, and Tera Ghum or Hum.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,300 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
