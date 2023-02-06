IHC orders Karachi, Balochistan police to stop proceedings against Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Monday ordered suspending cases registered against former interior minister Sheikh Rashid in Karachi and Lasbela.

IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri presided over a hearing regarding an application filed by Awami Muslim League (AWM) chief to block his inter-provincial transfer to the port city.

The court inquired how the same cases were lodged in the Sindh capital when the statement was given in Islamabad. The court lamented the registration of multiple cases in different cities for the same incident.

The court then issued notices to the Attorney General, Advocate General and bar councils suspending the cases registered against the defiant politician.

During the proceeding, Rashid’s counsel apprised the court that a third case was also registered against his client in Murree.

His lawyer also informed the senior politician was shifted to an unknown location under physical remand and was tied to a chair for six hours.

Earlier this month, AWM leader Sheikh Rashid was booked in several cases for his indecent remarks against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and for making serious allegations against Asif Zardari.

Rasheed, a close aide of Imran Khan-led PTI, was detained from his residence in a midnight raid for accusing former president Asif Zardari of hatching a plot to assassinate Imran Khan.