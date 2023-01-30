Sheikh Rasheed’s Lal Haveli sealed over ‘illegal possession’

RAWALPINDI – Evacuee Trust Property Board on Monday sealed Awami Muslim League (AML) Leader Sheikh Rasheed’s historic residence, which is also his political centre.

Rasheed, a close ally of Imran Khan-led PTI, remained the thorn in the flesh of the coalition government and remained in news for his outspoken personality.

Reports in local media suggest that ETPB officials along with Federal Investigators and local police sealed Rasheed’s famous residence in line with the court’s orders, on early Monday.

Evacuee Trust Board Deputy Administrator led the operation, maintaining that the former interior minister and his brother Sheikh Siddique have illegally occupied seven acres of land of iconic residence. Rasheed also failed to provide documents of the property, the officials maintained.

Rasheed took to his Twitter to slam authorities over the latest action. CCTV footage shared by his account shows a large number of FIA and capital police personnel, arriving in buses and patrolling vehicles.

The outspoken politician slammed authorities for taking the help of Rangers and paramilitary officials, announcing to hold a presser today at 5 pm.

The famous residence of Rawalpindi is the political office of Sheikh Rasheed. It’s a historic building located at Bohar Bazaar, in the garrison city.

Reports suggest that Lal Haveli was owned by a Hindu woman before the partition and later turned into political office in the 80s after the Awami Muslim League leader entered parliamentary politics.