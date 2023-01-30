Sheikh Rasheed’s Lal Haveli sealed over ‘illegal possession’

RAWALPINDI – Evacuee Trust Property Board on Monday sealed Awami Muslim League (AML) Leader Sheikh Rasheed’s historic residence, which is also his political centre.
Rasheed, a close ally of Imran Khan-led PTI, remained the thorn in the flesh of the coalition government and remained in news for his outspoken personality.
Reports in local media suggest that ETPB officials along with Federal Investigators and local police sealed Rasheed’s famous residence in line with the court’s orders, on early Monday.
Evacuee Trust Board Deputy Administrator led the operation, maintaining that the former interior minister and his brother Sheikh Siddique have illegally occupied seven acres of land of iconic residence. Rasheed also failed to provide documents of the property, the officials maintained.
Rasheed took to his Twitter to slam authorities over the latest action. CCTV footage shared by his account shows a large number of FIA and capital police personnel, arriving in buses and patrolling vehicles.
January 30, 2023
The outspoken politician slammed authorities for taking the help of Rangers and paramilitary officials, announcing to hold a presser today at 5 pm.
The famous residence of Rawalpindi is the political office of Sheikh Rasheed. It’s a historic building located at Bohar Bazaar, in the garrison city.
Reports suggest that Lal Haveli was owned by a Hindu woman before the partition and later turned into political office in the 80s after the Awami Muslim League leader entered parliamentary politics.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270
|272.5
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.53
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.52
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.