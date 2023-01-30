Search

UAE President's Pakistan visit postponed due to bad weather

ISLAMABAD – United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's day-long visit to Pakistan has been postponed due to bad weather.

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb told local media that the Emirati monarch's visit has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that the ruler of Abu Dhabi will be escorted by JF-17 aircraft to PAF Nur Khan Air Base where he will be given a 21-gun salute. The country’s top leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was set to receive Mohamed bin Zayed at the air base.

After guard of honor by Pakistani armed forces, the UAE President was supposed to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the economy, trade, and investment, besides the regional and global situation.

In light of Mohamed bin Zayed’s arrival, the Islamabad administration has announced a public holiday in Islamabad on January 30.

PM Shehbaz, UAE president discuss ways to boost bilateral ties in Rahim Yar Khan

UAE President earlier arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday and was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a number of ministers and senior officials.

During the last meeting, Islamabad and Abu Dhabi reviewed the bilateral ties and exchanged views to enhance joint cooperation in a way that serves both nations and their peoples.

