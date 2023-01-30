UAE President's Pakistan visit postponed due to bad weather

ISLAMABAD – United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's day-long visit to Pakistan has been postponed due to bad weather.
Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb told local media that the Emirati monarch's visit has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
Earlier in the day, local media reported that the ruler of Abu Dhabi will be escorted by JF-17 aircraft to PAF Nur Khan Air Base where he will be given a 21-gun salute. The country’s top leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was set to receive Mohamed bin Zayed at the air base.
After guard of honor by Pakistani armed forces, the UAE President was supposed to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the economy, trade, and investment, besides the regional and global situation.
In light of Mohamed bin Zayed’s arrival, the Islamabad administration has announced a public holiday in Islamabad on January 30.
UAE President earlier arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday and was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a number of ministers and senior officials.
During the last meeting, Islamabad and Abu Dhabi reviewed the bilateral ties and exchanged views to enhance joint cooperation in a way that serves both nations and their peoples.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270
|272.5
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.53
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.52
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.