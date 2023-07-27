Search

Pakistan

Pakistan signs MoUs with local, Chinese firms for multibillion-dollar Saudi refinery

06:10 PM | 27 Jul, 2023
Pakistan signs MoUs with local, Chinese firms for multibillion-dollar Saudi refinery
Source: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to raise local equity for establishment of the Greenfield Refinery, for which Saudi Arabia will provide 50% financing.

The $12 billion project, with a capacity to refine 350,000-450,000 barrels of crude oil per day, was initially agreed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during a visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2019.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) inked the three MOUs, while the EPC signed an agreement with China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and Pakistan’s Monarch International.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik said establishment of Greenfield Refinery will help decrease trade deficit of the country.

He said the 138 Million Cubic Feet natural gas of worth $1.1billion was explored and added during this period, adding that the dividends of agreement signed with Russia for Crude Oil will reach the masses very soon.

Musadik Malik said negotiations are underway with our friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other member countries of Gulf Cooperation Council for import of cheap oil and gas to the country.

He said the incumbent government also resumed talks on Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Gas Pipeline project, which was shelved by the previous government, while a framework agreement was signed with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement on flexible terms.

The minister said under the agreement, Azerbaijan will offer one Cargo of LNG each month and it will be up to Pakistan to either accept the cargo or not. He said there will be no financial penalty if Pakistan does not accept the cargo, state broadcaster reported.

First Russian oil tanker with over 45,000 metric tons of crude docks at Karachi port

Pakistan

Aizaz Khan appointed as new head of Pakistan mission in India 

02:52 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Pakistan condemns Quran desecration, dishonouring of national flag in Denmark

02:20 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Pakistan tightens punishment for defaming army 

12:47 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Pakistan Army pays tribute to first Nishan-e-Haider recipient Captain Sarwar on martyrdom anniversary

10:42 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

Pakistan hits back at Indian defence minister for threatening to cross LoC

09:46 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

New Suzuki bikes latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

01:14 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Gold price up by Rs2,600 per tola in Pakistan

06:21 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 27 July 2023 

09:03 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 27, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.4 294.15
Euro EUR 322 325.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375 378
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.7 81.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.5 78.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 777.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 2.01 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.19 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – July 27, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,415. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (27 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Karachi PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Islamabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Peshawar PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Quetta PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Sialkot PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Attock PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Gujranwala PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Jehlum PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Multan PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Bahawalpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Gujrat PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Nawabshah PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Chakwal PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Hyderabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Nowshehra PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Sargodha PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Faisalabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Mirpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: